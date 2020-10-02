PAOLA — With age comes wisdom and experience, but it also often comes with nagging aches and pains.
Some turn to medicine for relief, but Linda Johnston of the CBD American Shaman shop in Paola is offering a more natural alternative.
Johnston’s business is located at 23 W. Wea St. in the front of the building that also houses JK Custom Communications on the south side of Park Square.
Johnston said the majority of her customers are older adults, and one of her most popular products is water soluble CBD, which is made using nanotechnology that makes the CBD particles smaller for easier absorption.
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a terpene rich hemp oil derived from all natural industrial hemp. Johnston said it supports joint health and promotes relaxation.
Even though CBD is growing in popularity, Johnston said she still must often educate customers who are concerned that CBD is illegal or it will make them “high.”
Johnston said her CBD products contain zero percent of the psychoactive “high” ingredient, THC. She also said her shop is U.S. Hemp Authority Certified, which assures best practices and quality products.
Some of those products include CBD gummy rings, CBD topical creams and a new CBN cannabinol that promotes a good night’s sleep, as well as a new CBG cannabigerol that improves focus, mental clarity and energy.
There are even CBD pet products at the store, along with soap bars, essential oils, elderberry and vitamins.
“It means a lot to me to help educate people about how they can improve their overall quality of life,” Johnston said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.