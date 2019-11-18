PAOLA - The annual Kansas Day celebration organized by the Paola Chamber of Commerce has a new name and location this year.
The Kansas Day Celebration and Business Expo is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Paola Middle School, located at 405 N. Hospital Drive.
There will be a greater emphasis on history than ever before during the celebration of statehood, which actually began in Paola more than 140 years ago.
The first Kansas Day observance was held on Jan. 29, 1877, at North School in Paola. On Jan. 29, 2003, then-Gov. Kathleen Sebelius signed a proclamation recognizing Paola as the birthplace of Kansas Day.
This year’s free Kansas Day celebration will feature interactive children’s games from the 1860s, reenactors demonstrating life in the 1860s, Dennis Rogers performing a Navajo Tribe dance and flute demonstration, jazz bands from Paola and Spring Hill, passport for prizes and more.
Businesses interested in participating in the business expo portion of the event are encouraged to contact the Paola Chamber of Commerce to register.
More information can be found online at www.paolachamber.org.
