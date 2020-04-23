PAOLA - Local residents may have noticed the new Edward Jones sign and construction going on inside the old UPS Store location at 1601 E. Peoria St. in Paola.
Financial advisor Monty Chayer recently confirmed that he is opening a new Edward Jones office in Paola.
“I am excited to be opening a second Edward Jones office in Paola,” Chayer said. “I know the people of this community have come to rely upon our firm to provide them with sound investment advice that is geared toward individual investors. I will strive to continue our tradition of excellence here.”
The new Edward Jones branch is expected to open later this spring or early summer, according to a news release.
In October, 2018, Chayer joined the Paola Edward Jones office of veteran financial advisor Curtis Long. The plan was for Chayer to work alongside Long and his staff for several months in the office on the west side of Park Square before transitioning to his own branch office.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm has more than 18,000 financial advisors who serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.3 trillion in assets under management, according to a news release.
