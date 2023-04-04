A 2-year-old boy walked out of Granny’s Schoolhouse daycare in Louisburg on the morning of March 14 and was missing for seven minutes before a woman stopped her vehicle, picked up the child and escorted him back to the daycare.
LOUISBURG — Katie Stegner of Louisburg said March 14 was one of the scariest days of her life.
When she went to pick up her 2-year-old son that evening from Granny’s Schoolhouse daycare, she was informed that earlier that morning, her son somehow managed to open up doors and walk out of the daycare without being seen.
The child was picked up by a woman who slammed on the brakes of her vehicle after spotting the 2-year-old running across the street. The woman then returned the child to the daycare by getting the attention of the staff members from the outside.
“The staff of the daycare had no idea my son was missing out of their building, and the classroom teacher was also not aware that my son had disappeared from the classroom,” Stegner said. “The staff of the daycare took my son back to his classroom and did not call or notify me. I was only told of the incident nine hours after it occurred.”
Sondra Gilmore, owner and director of Granny’s Schoolhouse, said she wasn’t at the building at the time of the incident, but it’s her understanding that the employee working at the front desk stepped away for a moment to help change a diaper when the 2-year-old somehow managed to get through multiple doors and make it outside.
Gilmore said there are five doors between the outside and where the children are located inside the building, but several are opened in the morning when parents are dropping off their children.
The incident led to an investigation and inspection by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which filed a report of its findings.
According to the KDHE report, there was a lack of supervision on March 14 when a 2-year-old child left Room 1, walked through the front lobby and out the front doors. The child was missing for a total of 7 minutes from 7:49 to 7:56 a.m., according to the report.
The inspection report from March 15 also lists other less serious infractions, including children briefly being in a room not licensed for their ages and a teacher in Room 5 yelling at a 23-month-old child from the hallway in a frightening tone.
Gilmore said she’s been operating Granny’s Schoolhouse for 25 years, and this is the first time a child has ever gotten out of the building. She since has had her security company install a laser detection system that will sound an alarm if a child walks through the door next to the front desk.
That’s in addition to the security already in place at the daycare, including locked doors that can’t be opened from the outside.
“It’s like Fort Knox,” Gilmore said.
She’s also talked with her staff about the importance of not leaving the front desk unattended.
“We’re sorry it happened,” Gilmore said.
Stegner said she has removed her 2-year-old son from the daycare.
