A 2-year-old boy walked out of Granny’s Schoolhouse daycare in Louisburg on the morning of March 14 and was missing for seven minutes before a woman stopped her vehicle, picked up the child and escorted him back to the daycare.

LOUISBURG — Katie Stegner of Louisburg said March 14 was one of the scariest days of her life.

When she went to pick up her 2-year-old son that evening from Granny’s Schoolhouse daycare, she was informed that earlier that morning, her son somehow managed to open up doors and walk out of the daycare without being seen.

