A popular pancake-flipping business is once again looking to call Miami County home.
Under Steve Hamilton’s leadership, Chris Cakes opened in 1984 and was based northeast of Louisburg for several years before relocating to the Gardner/Edgerton area in Johnson County in 2005.
The business is now looking to return to Miami County, and Mark and Amanda Shore brought their request for a conditional-use permit (CUP) before members of the Miami County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Amanda said she is Steve’s daughter, and she and Mark represent the next generation of family ownership for the business.
The business previously operated under a CUP at 26595 Mission Belleview Road northeast of Louisburg, but the new 10-year CUP request is for a property a few miles to the north located at 1995 W. 247th St. The proposed site is south of The Haven Event Space.
Submitted plans show a proposed 2,880-square-foot warehouse being constructed on the property to house catering supplies that the Shores said will be used to cater offsite events.
A 500-gallon propane tank also is proposed to be located on site to refill propane bottles used at offsite events.
A few neighboring property owners spoke during the public hearing for the CUP at the Planning Commission meeting.
One woman said she owns 28 acres of land on the Missouri side east of the property, and she raised concerns about appropriate screening, traffic and drainage into a nearby creek.
Another property owner on the Missouri side raised similar concerns and also questioned if another business could eventually open there without further review if the pancake business left.
Planning Director Kenneth Cook said a change in ownership or type of business would immediately trigger a review of the CUP by the county.
Amanda Sanders, who lives in Kansas City, Mo., but was raised in Paola, spoke in support of the business.
“I think this is a great opportunity to move tax revenue that currently is in Johnson County to Miami County,” Sanders said.
The Shores said traffic at the location will be limited, as they only expect one delivery a week, and employees will only be on site to gather supplies and head to events.
One of the initial proposed conditions on the CUP was that the business would have no more than five full-time and five part-time employees, but Planning Commissioner Topher Philgreen questioned that condition. Philgreen said the employees do not work on site, and more may be needed offsite for larger catering events or if the business grows.
Another condition specifically required cedar tree screening to be provided, but the planning commissioners agreed to modify that to simply read required screening as listed in zoning regulations.
A motion eventually was made to recommend approval of the proposed CUP with the removal of the employee limit condition and changing of the wording related to the screening condition.
A 6-2 vote was cast to recommend approval of the proposed CUP. Planning commissioners Randy Kitchen and Bret Manchester voted “no.” Planning commissioners Joshua Brown, John Menefee, Joe Flake, Charles Armour, Topher Philgreen and Gary Brockus voted “yes.” Planning commissioner Kelli Broers was absent.
Final approval must come from the Miami County Commission.
