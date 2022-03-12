PAOLA – A developer has big plans for the corner of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane, and Paola city officials are excited to see work beginning soon.
The final plat for the Paola Crossings development was approved by Paola City Council members during their Feb. 8 meeting, and they also approved the final site plan and conditional-use permit (CUP) for a new Casey’s convenience store, which is expected to be one of the first businesses built in the development.
The plan for the new Casey’s convenience store shows a 4,200 square-foot building with 21 parking stalls.
Jeff Laubach, an engineer who represented Casey’s during a previous Paola Planning Commission meeting, said the station will have six single pumps.
Acting Interim City Manager Randi Shannon said a conditional-use permit is required to operate a convenience store in the Thoroughfare Access zoning district just in case it is proposed near an existing residential area. That is not the case in this situation.
No council members expressed any concerns about the plans.
“I’m excited to see it start developing out there,” council member Dave Smail said.
The entire Paola Crossings development is located on a 36-acre tract of land along Paola’s primary entryway across from Walmart and near the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane.
The current plat shows a number of commercial parcels, as well as a series of four-plex residential parcels included in the development.
