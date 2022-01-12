PAOLA — After spending the past 18 years gaining experience as a massage therapist, Chassi Melte finally opened her own business last year in Paola, and she is loving every minute of it.
Melte opened Clover Wellness last April at 100 S. Angela St., Suite 4, on the north side of the USDA building.
“I felt like there was a need for it in our community,” Melte said, adding that during the pandemic it seems like more and more people are looking for ways to combat stress.
Melte previously served as a massage therapist at Fulk Chiropractic and the Paola Community Center, and she said the prior exposure helped her create a steady client base right from the start.
Melte focuses on Swedish, trigger point, and deep tissue massage techniques, as well as hot stones, aroma therapy and other stress-relieving measures.
When Melte works with a client, she says she encourages them to try and remove themselves from all of the stress in their life.
“Just disconnect,” Melte said. “Turn off tour phone, turn off your brain and focus on yourself.”
Business has been going so well for Melte that she has added an additional massage therapist and is looking for another.
She’s also excited about other expansion opportunities in 2022, including additional services such as nutrition and facials.
To make an appointment, call (913) 594-1552. The business can also be found on Facebook at Clover Wellness LLC.
