OSAWATOMIE — Sadie Stiles has always been artistic, and she has many fond memories of art class at Prairie View High School making 3D art and pottery pieces.
But one of her most favorite things to do was draw colorful flowers.
Sadie Stiles has opened Darling Daisy Flowers and Gifts at 710 Sixth St. in Osawatomie.
OSAWATOMIE — Sadie Stiles has always been artistic, and she has many fond memories of art class at Prairie View High School making 3D art and pottery pieces.
But one of her most favorite things to do was draw colorful flowers.
“I was always known for drawing flowers, and now I’m arranging flowers,” Sadie said.
Sadie recently opened Darling Daisy Flowers and Gifts at 710 Sixth St. in Osawatomie, and community members helped her celebrate by attending a ribbon cutting ceremony sponsored by the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Sadie is no stranger to the floral business. She spent the past three years working for Hitomi Lamirande at Hitomi’s Little Flower Shop, formerly known as Hanes Florist.
When Lamirande closed that business at the end of June, Sadie quickly began searching for the right location for her to launch her own business and keep the floral legacy alive in Osawatomie.
She was thrilled when she toured 710 Sixth St., the former location of On Point Catering. It had a freezer big enough for her inventory, a front entryway large enough to display floral arrangements and unique gifts, and a back room where she can meet with families and funeral home representatives.
“It’s honestly the perfect place,” Sadie said.
The shop is filled with local flavor. T-shirts on display are from Hometown Darlin’ Boutique, which is owned and operated by Sadie’s cousin, Shannon Moser.
Many of her flowers, especially sunflowers, come from 4 Paws Flower Farm near Paola, and she gets her plants from The Flower Farm in Gardner.
She also is paying homage to the floral shops that came before her. Much of the remaining inventory from Lamirande’s shop transferred to Sadie’s business, and local residents may recognize the original Hanes Florist wooden door propped up in the corner of her shop.
Sadie even kept the original Hanes Florist phone number: 913-755-3107.
“I am so glad to be here,” Sadie told her guests during the ribbon cutting ceremony.
She was joined at the event by her mother, DeeDee Stiles; husband, Jason Mickel; and daughters, Malory and Holly.
Darling Daisy Flowers and Gifts is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
The business delivers locally to Paola, Louisburg, Osawatomie, Rantoul, Parker, La Cygne and surrounding areas.
Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.
Editor and Publisher
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.