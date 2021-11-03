PAOLA — The recent announcement that the DaVita dialysis facility in Paola will be closing Nov. 15 has left several local residents scrambling to find a new location and secure transportation for their life-saving kidney dialysis treatments.
“We recently made the difficult decision to close Paola Dialysis Center effective November 15,” DaVita Kidney Care said in a statement released by communications specialist Megan Anthony. “This was not a decision that we took lightly, and we are working with each patient to find the best treatment option for their continued care. The well-being of our patients is incredibly important to our care team.”
Multiple patients said they received a letter in October from Natalie Ball, facility administrator of Paola Dialysis, that announced the upcoming closure and encouraged patients to work with their social worker to choose a new DaVita location to transfer to.
“After attempting cost saving activities and reviewing different solutions, the dialysis center is unprofitable to a degree that can’t be corrected,” the letter states.
Anthony said the Paola dialysis facility serves about 30 patients, and DaVita officials are working to make sure they are transferred to nearby facilities.
“Keeping care available in rural areas is a challenge that all health care providers face, including us, and our goal is to help keep treatment available in this region long term,” DaVita officials said in their official statement. “We will continue to support eastern Kansas patients from other nearby locations and are working to make the transition as smooth as possible.”
Doug Winterscheid of Paola was using the facility three times a week for dialysis before his passing on Saturday, Oct. 30. His wife Patty said they were given the option of transferring to DaVita facilities in Ottawa, Gardner, Olathe or Overland Park. She said her heart goes out to patients who can’t drive themselves and can’t afford transportation.
“It’s a real hardship for a lot of people,” Patty said. “And it’s not something where you can say, ‘I guess I won’t go today.’ You go. You have to go for your health.”
Carol Lynch of Louisburg also uses the Paola dialysis facility, and she said she is now looking into doing her dialysis treatments at home rather than transferring to another facility, even though the process will take longer at home.
“It’s not right,” Lynch said of the Paola facility’s closing. “It’s the only close one around here.”
Lynch said there is a facility in Belton, Mo., but she doesn’t like to travel on the rural Missouri roads, which she says are poorly maintained, especially in the winter.
Pat Butler of Osawatomie also travels to the Paola facility three times a week for dialysis treatments. She uses public transportation through the Osawatomie Senior Center to get to Paola and then public transportation from the Paola Senior Center to get home.
Pat’s daughter, Michelle Butler, said she was disappointed the facility did not give them an earlier notice about the closure. She said she and her family members first contacted the Olathe facility but were told it was already full. They now are planning to transfer Pat to Gardner, but transportation is an issue.
Gordon Schrader is president of the board of the Osawatomie Senior Service Center, which provides public transportation. He said they have three drivers and three vehicles, but they don’t go outside of Miami County. He said they wouldn’t be able to help other customers and would be out of business if they started driving patients out of the county for dialysis treatments that last several hours.
Schrader acknowledged that the planned closure of the Paola dialysis facility is going to create real issues for a lot of people.
“It’s certainly life or death,” Schrader said. “If these people can’t get dialysis, they can’t live.”
Leanna Stanchfield, director of the Paola Senior Center, is experiencing similar transportation issues. She said they have two vehicles and three drivers, but they are only able to drive a short distance and aren’t able to help in the event of a medical emergency.
“We’re not a medical transport,” Stanchfield said. “Our drivers are not trained to handle severe medical situations.”
Trips to Gardner would cost $25 each way. Michelle said that would amount to $150 a week for her mother’s three days of dialysis, which is substantially more than what they have paid for transportation in the past.
Stanchfield said the loss of the Paola dialysis facility is going to felt far beyond the borders of Paola.
“In my opinion, this is tragic for the people,” Stanchfield said. “I’ve gotten calls from people south of Osawatomie. It’s just devastating for them.”
Paul Luce, administrator at Miami County Medical Center, said that although he is not affiliated with DaVita, he does recognize the importance of the dialysis service, which is why he was a big supporter of the business when it opened nine years ago.
Luce said it’s his hope that if the DaVita facility closes, another company will come in and offer the same service since the building is already set up for dialysis treatments.
“It is a service that is needed in this community,” Luce said. “I know many people who are using or have used their services.”
