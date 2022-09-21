220921_mr_biz_doherty_01

Doherty Steel, Inc. of Paola recently announced the expansion of its 165,000-square-foot steel fabrication facility.

 Submitted photo

PAOLA — Doherty Steel, Inc. of Paola recently announced the expansion of its 165,000-square-foot steel fabrication facility, which has doubled processing capacities, increased material size capabilities and created new jobs for the area.

In 2021 and 2022, the facility underwent two phases of expansion to meet market demand and the needs of larger projects, according to a news release.

