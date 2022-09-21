PAOLA — Doherty Steel, Inc. of Paola recently announced the expansion of its 165,000-square-foot steel fabrication facility, which has doubled processing capacities, increased material size capabilities and created new jobs for the area.
In 2021 and 2022, the facility underwent two phases of expansion to meet market demand and the needs of larger projects, according to a news release.
In the spring of 2021, Doherty Steel opened the newly added 16,000- square-foot expansion for fabricating, painting and shipping, according to the release.
In the spring of 2022, a second 16,000-square-foot addition opened, growing the facility by a total of 32,000 square feet. The expansions have doubled Doherty Steel’s processing capacity from 12,000 tons to a potential of more than 20,000 tons annually and increased the material size capabilities, according to the release.
The expansion grows processing capabilities to run 44-inch-wide material up to 850 pounds per foot, which also eliminates processing being done by hand for beams larger than 40 inches, according to the release.
The latest addition grows Doherty’s processing line from one to two lines, doubling output capacity and increasing efficiency for faster processing and transitions into fabrication, according to the release.
Doherty officials said the company now has a true backup system running two of every machine in the facility, which means the days of hand-processing steel while waiting for a machine to go through maintenance to be brought back online are over.
“We needed this expansion to meet our clients’ needs, plus more capacity and capabilities to keep up with demand, said Chance Doherty, vice president of Doherty Steel. “The biggest problems we are solving are the inefficiencies in workflow and the machines which were experiencing maintenance issues causing delays in capacity output.”
Working with structural engineer Bob D. Campbell & Company, Doherty Steel recycled leftover structural steel beams from another project to construct the addition, according to the release.
Along with the added space comes new job opportunities with 14 new positions filled within the first six weeks of the expanded facility opening.
The company was originally established in 1959 by James Doherty as Doherty Ornamental Iron, Inc., a fabricator of porch, balcony and pool railings. In the early 1970s, several of his customers requested he supply and install structural steel for upcoming projects. By the end of the decade, structural steel fabrication and erection had become the majority of Doherty’s business, according to the release.
In 2006, the company name was changed to Doherty Steel, Inc.
