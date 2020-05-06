PAOLA — Paola officials are finalizing the paperwork on an agreement that will allow Distributors Processing, Inc. (DPI Global) to build a new 20,000-square-foot manufacturing, warehouse and office complex in the Paola Industrial Park.
Paola City Council members, during their April 14 meeting, approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Artie Stuteville and City Clerk Stephanie Marler to sign the necessary documents to complete the transfer of Tract 4 of the Paola Industrial Park to DPI Global. The authorization was contingent on the paperwork first being reviewed and approved by Paola City Attorney Lee Tetwiler and City Manager Sid Fleming.
The city of Paola offers free land in its Industrial Park to businesses willing to invest in the community.
The tract of land, which also was referred to as Lot 4, Block 1, currently is vacant but is used as makeshift soccer fields. It sits on the north side of Industrial Park Drive, across the street from the Paola Community Garden.
According to documents provided by the city, DPI Global envisions building a new 20,000-square-foot manufacturing, warehouse and office complex with further development as DPI Global’s market continues to grow. The initial investment for the facility and operational equipment is estimated to be in the range of $3-$5 million. Initially, the facility will require a handful of new full-time employees with skill levels ranging from plant management and supervision, logistics and general labors.
Kendal Thompson, DPI Global President/COO, confirmed the land transfer but declined to discuss specifics about the project this early in the process. He did say he expects work to begin this year.
According to its website, DPI Global is a privately owned company that focuses on waste control and odor elimination technologies. It was established in 1965 to bring innovative technologies to farmers and ranchers for environmental improvement, odor control, production improvement and to aid in maintaining animal and crop health.
DPI GLOBAL is headquartered in Porterville, Calif., where it also operates quality control laboratories and manufacturing facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.