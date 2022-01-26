OSAWATOMIE — Local sports teams soon will be able to rent an indoor turf practice facility when Elevate Sports Academy opens in Osawatomie.
The new business venture is a collaboration of three couples, and they all have kids who participate in sports.
Chris Ova said he first got the idea after taking his 11-year-old son to a similar facility in Gardner. On the way home, he told his wife, Johnnie, that he wanted to open up an indoor temperature-controlled turf practice facility in Miami County for local residents.
Chris also shared his idea with his business partner Deric Moore and Deric’s wife, Laura. The Moores and Ovas are co-owners of DC Solutions in Paola, which does foundation repair work.
The Moores loved the idea, but Deric said he still felt like they needed to add another partner with different areas of expertise.
They ended up finding the perfect match at their Paola church, Pearl Street Reformed Baptist Church. They have many friends who attend the church, which formerly was called The Journey, including Eric and Jena Lovig.
After hearing about the idea, the Lovigs were quick to jump on board, and the trio of couples have been working hard the past few months to turn their vision into a reality.
The result has been a lot of busy schedules, especially since all three couples also have other businesses. In addition to Deric and Chris working at DC Solutions, Johnnie co-owns Adorned on Gold in Paola, and Eric owns Community Chiropractic in Paola.
Despite all the work, all of the business partners said they’ve been pleasantly surprised with how smooth the process has gone. After looking at a different building in Osawatomie, they learned last fall that the Dollar General building would soon be available.
They quickly contacted the owner after realizing that it was the perfect fit for what they want to do. The contract was finalized around Thanksgiving, and the business partners have been working ever since to clear out the interior and renovate the facility to their needs.
Eric said the entire building is 120 feet by 60 feet, and the practice area that will have field turf is 95 feet by 60 feet.
The field turf has arrived and will be installed soon, and fencing and benches have already been installed. Eric said they are now waiting on nets, pitching machines and a few other items that are expected to arrive before the end of the month.
The owners said the hope is to open sometime in early February, and there is even a countdown clock on their new website at www.elevatesportsks.com. Local community members can also track the progress of the business on its Facebook page under the heading elevatesportsks.
Deric said it helps that all three couples are friends, and they all have been contributing to the business in different ways. Johnnie, for example, helped design the Elevate Sports Academy logo, which features a unique “E.”
“Everybody has their avenue, and everybody is doing their thing,” Deric said.
Once the business is open, it is expected to cater to both teams and individuals. Two batting cages for both baseball and softball are expected to stretch 70 feet along the left side, with a third lane for pitching on the right side, along with an area for agility equipment and hitting off a tee.
All of the cages will have retractable nets so it will be easy to clear the turf field for larger team practices. In addition to baseball and softball, the owners said football and soccer practices/camps could also be possible, as well as speed, agility and conditioning classes.
The owners said they hope the facility will be utilized by local teams, as well as traveling teams that are visiting Miami County for games and tournaments.
The exact hours of operation and schedule will depend on the need that arises from the community, but the owners said the initial plan is for batting cages to be available after school, with team rentals in the evenings.
“We want every kid to come here and learn to use their body for the sport they want to play,” Deric said.
Eric said if the new business is a hit with the community, they may be able to expand by adding new hitting and pitching technology to help coaches.
“If we can get people to invest in us, we want to turn around and invest in the facility,” Eric said.
Local teams eventually will be able to book times to use the facility on its website, and those wanting more information are encouraged to send an email to elevatesportsks@gmail.com.
