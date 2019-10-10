The merger of Kansas City Power & Light and Westar Energy to form Evergy, which took place in June 2018, was celebrated Monday, Oct. 7, by employees of the Paola and Ottawa service centers.
The event took place at the Paola service center, where employees watched a video that unveiled the new logo. They also received blue Evergy T-shirts and were offered a catered breakfast.
In the live Skype video, Terry Bassham talked about the merger and answered questions from employees. Bassham is the president and chief executive officer of Evergy.
“This is an exciting day,” Bassham said. “We all should be incredibly proud of the company we work for.”
Signs for KCP&L and Westar have already begun to be switched to Evergy in the Wichita and Topeka areas, and Bassham said the signs in the Kansas City area soon will be changed as well.
Bassham said the merger provides financial stability heading into an uncertain time in the industry.
“People are using less of our product, but they need it more and more everyday,” he said.
Bassham said the merger is projected to save more than $600 million over the next five years, and he was pleased to tell his employees the company is already 20 percent ahead of its savings projections after the first year.
