PAOLA – A fire caused extensive damage to Grandstand Burgers in Paola in the early-morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 2.
Members of the Paola Fire Department were dispatched to the restaurant at 812 S. Silver St. at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, according to a fire department Facebook posting.
The fire department also posted photos from the scene showing heavy smoke and fire damage throughout the building.
Paola firefighter Mark Farmer was the incident commander on the scene of the fire. Farmer said there were about 14 Paola firefighters on the scene, and the Osawatomie Fire Department also sent an engine company with three firefighters.
Paola Truck 31 was the first on the scene, and Farmer said the firefighters made quick entry into the rear of the building and used an aggressive approach to hit the fire hard with water in the kitchen area, where the fire appears to have originated.
Farmer said the fire appeared to be under control rather quickly, but it started flaring back up in areas that were difficult to get to due to the age of the building and the amount of times it had been remodeled. Farmer said there was a drop ceiling and multiple older ceilings above it, as well as an attic area.
Firefighters eventually got control of the fire after gaining access to the roof and attacking it from above, as well as using a chainsaw to get through some of the ceilings in the kitchen area.
The bitter cold did not make it easy on the firefighters, and Farmer said they had to be careful about ice forming on the roof and parking lot as they worked.
“It was a tough one,” Farmer said.
Farmer said the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, but an investigator with the Kansas State Fire Marshal was on the scene Thursday morning and took over the investigation.
No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, Farmer said.
He added that most of the building’s interior was damaged by smoke, fire and water, but he is hopeful that some of the memorabilia that was on the wall in the dining room will be salvageable.
On Jan. 2, Grandstand Burgers announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant was going on the market and its owners are looking for someone to purchase it as a working staffed restaurant (building and real estate) if possible.
