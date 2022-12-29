PAOLA – Laura Rozell is the new owner of Fire Lake Soapery in Paola, and she said it was the perfect time for her to purchase the business.
Rozell has spent more than 25 years selling natural skin care products, but she was outgrowing the basement of her Stillwell home and was looking for a brick-and-mortar location.
When Fire Lake Soapery recently became available, Rozell jumped at the opportunity. The transition was a smooth one, as Rozell is keeping the Fire Lake Soapery name and maintaining much of the same operation former owner Julie Zoller established.
“The minute I’ve purchased this, it’s not slowed down,” Rozell said.
Zoller first opened Fire Lake Soapery on the west side of Paola’s Park Square in 2017, and it quickly made a name for itself in the soap-making industry. Two years later it moved to a larger building at 5 E. Piankishaw St., where it currently is located.
Fire Lake Soapery products are now featured in nearly 1,000 retail locations throughout the United States, as well as other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom.
Rozell said local customers will recognize a lot of the same products, but she’s also integrated some new ones as well. The business offers natural products like soaps, lotions, candles, skin care items and more.
Rozell has also dropped the price on much of the inventory because she wants more local residents to experience the benefits of using all-natural products.
“I want people to be able to try the products,” Rozell said. “We want people to feel good in their own skin.”
The Paola Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for Rozell at the business on Dec. 7, and she said she’s excited about what the business will offer heading into the new year.
She has plans to launch a dog product program soon that will offer shampoo, conditioner, bug repellent, and other items. She also plans to feature work from local artisans inside the shop, and offer monthly events such as candle making or decorating wine bottles.
Rozell said she’s also always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with other local businesses.
“I’m looking to pull our community together,” Rozell said.
