PAOLA — The soap business is going good in Paola.
When Julie Zoller first opened Fire Lake Soapery on the west side of Paola’s Park Square in 2017, it was a small operation just beginning to make a name for itself in the soap-making industry.
After just two years, the business had grown so much that Julie needed to move to a larger location at 5 E. Piankishaw St.
Continued growth has now prompted another expansion, as Fire Lake Soapery recently opened a new retail location at 3 W. Wea St. on the south side of Paola’s Park Square.
Julie said the move allows the entire Piankishaw Street location to be used for production, while the retail items can be showcased in a convenient location for downtown shoppers.
Fire Lake Soapery products are now featured in about 1,000 retail locations throughout the United States, as well as nearly 50 stores in Canada.
“We just started in the UK, too,” Julie said.
Julie and her family of co-workers can keep up with the increase in orders thanks to bigger equipment in the production facility, including three large vats that hold olive oil, coconut oil and lye.
The soap-making ingredients previously arrived in boxes, but now they are delivered in 55-gallon barrels, as Zoller and her crew have increased quantities to keep up with demand.
And anyone who walks into the new retail store will quickly realize the business produces much more than just soap.
Shelves are lined with candles, lotions, shampoo bars, cleaning products, shirts, bags, gift items and more.
There also are large containers of hand and body wash with scents like lemon, lavender and rosemary and mint. Shoppers are encouraged to bring in their own containers and buy the products by the ounce.
“We’re big on reduce, refill, reuse,” Julie said.
The additional retail space isn’t the only new component of the business. Julie and her crew also recently created the Fire Lake Soapery Bike Drive 4 Kids, and an area next to the production facility has been designated as a drop site for lightly used bikes. Julie, who loves to ride mountain bikes with her husband Bob, said the bikes will be serviced and given to a child who needs one. Another drop site is located in Leawood.
The staff at Fire Lake Soapery has grown along with the business, but Julie is still accompanied by her daughter Jaclyn Ubert and Karen Dietrich, who has been with her since the start. They are joined by Jerzi Bird, Michele Bridges, Ciara Arnold, Jacob Morrill, Regan Ryckert and Martha Brunkhardt.
Julie said family remains a big part of the business, and all of the employees become part of that family. The all-natural laundry detergent sold at the store is the same recipe Julie remembers making with her mother and grandmother as a child, and their photos are even on the package.
The new Fire Lake Soapery retail location is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Julie said the later evening hours on Saturdays allow them to be open during Paola’s Music and the Market event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.