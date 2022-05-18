PAOLA — First Option Bank has facilitated the giving of more than $1.2 million this year through various scholarships and charitable foundations managed by the bank.
The Louis & Dolpha Baehr Foundation Board of Trustees recently held their annual meeting and awarded $346,104.04 in grants.
The Baehr Foundation Charitable Trust was founded in 1967 by Mr. and Mrs. L. W. Baehr, longtime residents of Paola. After coming to Paola in the early 1900s, they spent the balance of their lives working toward the growth and well-being of the Paola community. The Baehrs were generous in their giving. Though they gave to many worthy causes, their greatest joy came from helping people — especially young people, according to a news release from First Option Bank.
Miami County Medical Center was awarded $40,000 for renovations of the therapy pool.
The city of Paola requested funds to help bring some life back to the local swimming pool. Although the city recently covered the cost to fix the structural updates required to keep the pool open, the grant funds will be used to help spruce up the attractions. New permanent shades will be purchased, and the well-used frog will be modernized with the $26,500 grant, according to the release.
Other award recipients include: KSDS Assistance Dogs, Paola Community Center, Salvation Army, Spring Hill Life Spring Church, Lakemary Center, Miami County Cancer Foundation and My Father’s House. Additional grants will include funding for schools, libraries, fire departments, law enforcement, youth activities and sports, according to the release.
Blake Heid recognized Artie Stuteville and Carl Hartley for their contributions and service on the Board of Trustees. Artie served on the Board for 16 years and was a part of giving $3,541,065 in grants. Carl served for nine years and assisted with giving $2,172,330.57 throughout his time.
“Their willingness to serve as a steward and provide guidance approving grants to various non-profits has thoroughly enriched those in our communities,” the release states. “Their time and energy shared has been invaluable to all of us.”
Other foundations/scholarships managed by First Option Financial Services include: the Roman Foundation, Dean & Cleta Smith Foundation, Carl Gump Foundation, C Lyman and Ingrid Smith Foundation, June Everhart Foundation, Velma Kelly Foundation, Brand Wagner Scholarship, McFadden Scholarship, Hilda Hornberger Scholarship, John DeVore Charitable Trust, Rutlader Charitable Foundation Trust, Allen and Gladys Hawkins Charitable Foundation and the Rail Heritage Trust.
The total amount of funds granted in 2022 is $1,239,487.92. The breakdown per community is:
PAOLA
Panther Robotics, $5,000; USD 368, $3,000; USD 368 Endowment, $4,952; Paola Community Center, $7,530; City of Paola, $37,083.42; Holy Trinity, $15,000; Lakemary Center, $80,000; My Father’s House, $93,830; USD 368 Thespian Troupe, $5,000; Lighthouse Church, $10,000; Morning Out for Mothers, $400.
OSAWATOMIE
Calling All Girls, $1,000; City of Osawatomie, $98,500; Osawatomie Museum Foundation, $5,000; Osawatomie Public Library, $10,000; USD 367, $32,291; Osawatomie Police, $15,100.
LOUISBURG
City of Louisburg, $41,452; Louisburg Library, $7,500.
SPRING HILL
Spring Hill Life Spring Church, $1,500.
MIAMI COUNTY
Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri, $2,500; Miami County 4-H, $2,500; University of Kansas Endowment, $5,000; KSDS Assistance Dogs, $3,140; Miami County Sheriff’s Office, $5,301.62; Salvation Army, $3,000; Miami County Cancer Foundation, $10,000; Olathe/Miami County Medical Center, $53,500.
LA CYGNE
Friends of the Library La Cygne, $10,382; Prairie View Educational Foundation, $8,883; Wildwood, $10,000; City of La Cygne, $100,000.
OTHER
Midway Baseball & Softball Booster Club, $15,000; New Lancaster Church, $1,000; First Baptist Church, $2,500.
RAIL HERITAGE TRUST
Rail preservation, $350,000.
JOHN DEVORE FOUNDATION
Benefiting Miami County veterans and their families, $52,642.88.
BRAND WAGNER SCHOLARSHIP
For Osawatomie and Prairie View graduating seniors, $80,000.
MCFADDEN SCHOLARSHIP
For Allen County graduating seniors, $40,000.
HORNBERGER SCHOLARSHIP
Miami County residents pursuing nursing-related degree, $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.