SPRING HILL — GemTech LLC has found a new home in Spring Hill.
The molding manufacturing company outgrew its 25,000-square-foot Olathe facility and has started construction of a new building located on the northeast corner of the intersection of 185th Terrace and Webster Street in Spring Hill, just four miles from its old location.
Ashley Deknes, customer relations manager, said GemTech plans to open its new facility next spring.
The new Spring Hill facility will consist of two phases. Phase one will provide 41,250 square feet of space for production. The steel-framed building will rest on six acres of land. Phase two consists of an additional expansion of 45,000 square feet, according to a news release from GemTech.
Deknes said GemTech decided to build its new location in Spring Hill because of the city’s steady growth and development. Spring Hill also provided more incentives for the company than other potential cities.
In March, the Spring Hill City Council voted 4-0-1 to approve the issuance of $8.9 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds to Ridgeline LLC and GemTech for the creation of the new Spring Hill facility, according to council documents.
Dan Carpenter, CEO and founder of GemTech, said GemTech received a 10-year 65 percent property tax exemption but will be responsible for making payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT). GemTech is also exempt from any sales tax, Carpenter said.
GemTech will start hiring employees once the new facility is completed. The company hopes to double its number of employees within the first year of the opening of the Spring Hill location, Deknes said.
All of GemTech’s 65 employees will move to the Spring Hill location once construction is complete. GemTech plans to sell its Olathe location, Carpenter said.
The company broke ground on its new facility April 30. Representatives were present from GemTech, Rose Design Build and the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, including Chamber President Sharon Mitchell.
“From making sure one person from each shift was represented behind a golden shovel, to the employee door prizes, to the compassionate one-on-one interactions, their care and concern was beautifully expressed,” Mitchell said in a news statement.
GemTech specializes in plastic injection molding design and mold making. The company serves many industries, including aviation, pharmaceutical, transportation and electronics, according to a news release from GemTech.
The company does business with both private and commercial and consumer clients, Carpenter said.
“GemTech excels in projects with demanding complexity, as well as production of products requiring exacting tolerances,” the GemTech news release states.
