PAOLA — Brooke Ritter is following in her mother’s footsteps with the recent opening of Glow Nutrition in Paola.
The business, which is located at 508 Baptiste Drive, offers a variety of energy hydrating teas and meal replacement shakes. The concept is a familiar one to Brooke, since her mother, Kandy Abernathy, operates a similar business in Louisburg called Spot On Nutrition.
The businesses have similar menus, and Brooke said they are even sharing employees.
Brooke said her loaded teas are filled with nutritious goodies like collagen, aloe and B Vitamins. And, they have no sugar. The shakes are water-based and use soy, not dairy.
The teas include flavors like Hurricane, Pineapple Blast, Strawberry Peach and Wonder Woman. The shakes include flavors like Butterfinger, Banana Bread, Birthday Cake and Funky Monkey.
As a 24-year-old stay-at-home mom, Brooke said it was a leap of faith to open her own business, but she has already fallen in love with the location and her customers.
Anyone who walks into the business will immediately see a visual representation of Brooke’s glowing personality. She said she loves bright colors, so she painted the walls a vibrant blend of pink, purple, green, yellow and blue.
Even the ceiling is unique as it looks like a fluffy white cloud.
Brooke’s love of bright colors is what prompted her sister to recommend the name Glow Nutrition for the business.
“She knew I liked bright neon,” Brooke said.
Glow Nutrition opened June 24, and the Paola Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting at the business Friday, July 23.
The business is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
