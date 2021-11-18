PAOLA — Jenna Kelsey is looking forward to bringing new ideas and a fresh perspective to the Paola Chamber of Commerce.
Kelsey started Oct. 12 as the new executive director of the Paola Chamber of Commerce, filling a vacancy left following the departure of former director Janelle Sanders.
Kelsey was born and raised outside of Philadelphia and has lived in the New England area for the last 10 years. She’s familiar with Paola, though, thanks to her husband, Alex, who was born and raised in the community.
Jenna previously worked as a 911 dispatcher for the Vermont State Police and briefly worked for Johnson County Emergency Management & Communications before accepting the Paola chamber position.
She also has business experience though working in the advertising industry, and she said she is excited to help local businesses flourish. She has already been busy visiting local businesses and meeting owners and employees.
She’s also had her hands full organizing chamber events like the Halloween parade in October, tree lighting ceremony in November and Kansas Day celebration next January.
Jenna said she is also looking forward to working with Miami County Economic Development Director Janet McRae and the chamber directors of Louisburg, Osawatomie and Spring Hill.
She encourages any local resident or business owner to stop by the chamber office at 6 W. Peoria St. and say hi. She is working part-time and is in the office most days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.