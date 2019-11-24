PAOLA — Edward Jones Financial Advisor Curtis Long of Paola recently was invited to attend the Barron’s 2019 Top Financial Advisors Summit.
The conference was held Sept. 18-20 in Palm Beach, Fla.
The conference was designed to promote best practices and generate new ideas across the industry. Advisors attended workshops that explored current issues from business development ideas, managing client accounts and families to portfolio management and retirement planning, according to a news release.
“It was an honor to be asked to attend the event and engage with other financial advisors who share the same focus on serving individual investors,” Long said. “I’m excited to take what I’ve learned back to my clients and my firm.”
Long has been a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Paola since 1987. His office is located at 6 S. Silver St. on the west side of Paola’s Park Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.