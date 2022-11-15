LOUISBURG — Businesses and community members took center stage during the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner and business meeting.
The event took place Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Haven Event Space.
Chamber president Joel Viterna of Prime Lending presented two special awards during the dinner.
The Citizen of the Year Award was presented to Sarah (Golladay) Simmons for her volunteer work with the Summer Blessings program that provides food to children in need.
Blessings in a Backpack serves children during the school year, but it does not continue during the summer. That’s where Summer Blessings comes in, thanks to a partnership with the Louisburg Library. Families with children who are signed up for the program can pick up bags of food at the library each week during the summer.
“Louisburg is an amazing place to live,” Simmons said as she thanked the library and everyone else in attendance for supporting the program. “I am so proud to live in Louisburg.”
The Business of the Year Award was presented to Victoria Lowman of Victoria Rose Studios at 120 S. Broadway St. in Louisburg. Victoria recently opened her business after completing extensive renovations to the building, which is more than 150 years old.
The building is home to five artists, including Victoria, and they all offer their own services. Each specializes in different areas, including men’s and women’s cuts, hair color, eyelashes, eyebrows, and Lowman’s specialty: hair extensions.
Victoria and her husband, Joey, were called up to the stage to receive the award, and that’s when Victoria was shocked to see other family members and her entire work team coming into the room to surprise her.
She even received flowers from her 3-year-old son, Carter.
“This last year was an absolutely incredible and crazy journey,” Victoria said after receiving the award. “Thank you so much.”
On behalf of the Louisburg Chamber, Viterna also presented a $1,000 check from the Louisburg Cider Run to organizers of the Holiday Magic on Broadway event.
The chamber donates funds to a community event or organization each year, with last year’s recipient being the TeamMates mentoring program.
Before the evening came to a close, Viterna turned the mic over to David Alexander, who will be the new chamber president.
