LOUISBURG — Victoria Lowman has been in the hair scene since she was 17. Her knack for extensions originated for selfish reasons, although it soon developed into something she would share with others.
“A lot of my research was based on finding a solution for myself, and then when I realized people appreciated [my method] so much more than your typical extension service, that’s when I really started investing in my [hair] education,” Lowman said.
Lowman owns the new Victoria Rose Studios at 120 S. Broadway St. in Louisburg. The building is home to five artists, including Lowman, and they all offer their own services. Each specializes in different areas, including men’s and women’s cuts, hair color, eyelashes, eyebrows, and Lowman’s specialty: hair extensions.
Lowman, in particular, acts as the solution for people dealing with her same hair struggles. By providing her services, she acts as a bridge so other women can feel the confidence that comes from loving your hair.
“I know I show up to a room different when I love my hair,” Lowman said. “It’s your crown. It’s what you take with you everywhere you go.”
Lowman has a long history of providing those solutions, and it all began in Frankie’s Hair Salon, right down the street.
“[Frankie’s] was where I started and where I got my roots,” Lowman said. “Jen [Kelly] is the owner of Frankie’s Salon, and she got me into this industry. She got me the job when I was 17. She is what sparked this love, and I owe her for everything.”
Lowman began as a receptionist at Frankie’s, then went to cosmetology school. Kelly offered Lowman her first job right out of cosmetology school, and the rest was history. When Lowman’s interests ebbed and flowed, so did Kelly. When Lowman shifted into focusing solely on hair extensions, Kelly was right there to accommodate and support her.
“What’s funny about buying this building [and starting Victoria Rose Designs] is I was not unhappy,” Lowman said. “She (Kelly) treated me so good, and I loved it [there].”
When it was time for Lowman to flee the Frankie’s nest, she said telling Kelly was the hardest part.
“She was so excited for me, and I said, ‘I don’t have any reason to leave, except for the fact that I feel called to this,’” Lowman said.
When you feel a calling, you must pick up the phone, and Lowman answered in a rather timely manner.
“My husband, my kid and I were driving around, and I spotted this building, and every single thing screamed at me to get in there,” Lowman said. “I’m peeking through the windows, and [my husband] doesn’t want to entertain me. I told him, ‘I don’t care if you come with me or not, I’m getting inside there.’ The very next day I got in because I’m a determined business lady, and [then] we got under contract with the place.”
Lowman said the building was more than 150 years old and needed some serious T.L.C. The results of seven months of labor, though, can be seen in Victoria Rose Designs and the Lowman Loft right above it.
“Thank God I have the most talented husband,” Lowman said. “He was here 10-12 hours a day, every day. We gutted this place; every inch of electric [and plumbing] is new, the HVAC system got completely remodeled. The roof was leaking, [and] the water would get in the brick and freeze, then expand, so the brick was coming down. We rebuilt the walls with concrete, we cut in the doorways. [We] basically… created a brand-new space inside the shell.”
With the space of her dreams and the support of her longstanding clients, mentors, and family, Lowman is ready to work at completing her list of goals.
“I want to change as many lives as I can and create as many successful business owners as possible… [and] change lives and put a spin on the beauty industry because, again, people did not welcome the idea when I entered the industry… [but] the overall goal would be to bring others the success I found by sharing some of the things I did,” Lowman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.