PAOLA — After more than 37 years of cutting and styling hair in Paola, Marla Dilliner feels like her customers have become more like family members.
She’s celebrated with them and mourned with them, all within the therapeutic small-town atmosphere of Marla’s Classy Cuts at 605 Baptiste Drive.
“I’ve just loved doing hair,” Marla said.
But Marla is ready to start focusing on her own family, and she recently announced she is retiring and plans to move to Salina to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.
Her last day open will be Friday, Dec. 16, and community members are invited to attend a special retirement celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at her business.
Marla said it won’t be easy to say goodbye, especially since she was born and raised in Paola.
She remembers dreaming of being a hairdresser when she was about 9 years old and combing her dad’s hair.
“He would pay me with pennies,” Marla said with a smile as she thought back on the memory. “My dad was my best friend.”
Marla graduated from Paola High School in 1971 and hairdressing school one year later.
After spending several years as a stay-at-home mom, she began her career as a hairdresser in the summer of 1985, when she went to work with Patty Jensen at Kurl Kottage on Silver Street.
Marla said Patty, who is a 1968 PHS grad, was her friend and mentor and taught her a lot.
“I want to thank her for believing in me,” Marla said.
Ten years later, Marla opened up her own salon in a small building on Pearl Street near the current El Potro restaurant, and 17 years ago she moved Marla’s Classy Cuts to its current location on Baptiste Drive.
The building is now up for sale as Marla and her husband, Randy, prepare to move to Salina.
When Marla walks through the building, memories of her career come flooding back. The original thinning shears she used in beauty school are in a display on the wall, along with other antique hair styling equipment she has picked up over the years.
A basket is filled with alphabetized index cards, and on each one is personalized information about Marla’s longtime customers, including specifics like what type of perm they like and which rods she uses.
“They’re like little diaries,” Marla said, adding that she has even kept the cards of customers who have passed away because they are a special memory.
Those who frequented Marla’s business were always on the lookout for the Christmas tree display to see how it was decorated. For the past 27 years, Marla has kept a tree up in her business throughout the year and changed the decorations to match the season of the month. It would be a Valentine’s Day tree in February and a Halloween tree in October, for example.
All of the mementos are special, but Marla said the biggest thing she will miss is the people. During conversations with her customers she would learn all about their lives.
“I know their families before I meet them,” Marla said.
Over the years, Marla has watched a lot of hair trends come and go such as bobs, braids and perms, and she has also learned to utilize new equipment, such as handheld blow dryers and curling irons that weren’t available when she started.
But forming those personal relationships with customers has never changed, and that’s why Marla feels bad for her 17 regular weekly customers who will have to find a new place to get their hair done. Still, Marla said she realizes it is time to say farewell.
“I’ve had two customer families of five generations, and I’m not shooting for six,” Marla said with a laugh.
