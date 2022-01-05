OSAWATOMIE — Financial Advisor Emily Menefee of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Osawatomie has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the certification mark CFP.
Menefee successfully completed the CFP Board’s initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination, according to a news release.
The advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits and estate planning. CFP professionals must also meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Financial Planning Practice Standards, according to the release.
