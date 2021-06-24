PAOLA — Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center both recently received some national recognition for quality measures.
The two hospitals, which are a part of the Olathe Health system, received four-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings program, according to a news release.
The overall star rating is based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, such as treating heart attacks and pneumonia, readmission rates, and safety of care, according to the release.
“Our motto at Olathe Health is ‘While reaching for perfection, we will achieve excellence,’” said Stan Holm, President/CEO of Olathe Health. “I’m so proud of our medical staff and other caregivers for always striving to deliver the highest quality of care and continually finding ways to improve upon our processes and patient care practices.”
Fortune/IBM Watson Health also recently named Olathe Medical Center one of the 2021 Top 100 Hospitals.
IBM Watson Health identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,675 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. Olathe Medical Center was one of the top 20 large community hospitals in the country, according to a news release.
The list recognizes excellence in clinical outcome, operational efficiency, patient experience, financial health, and contributions to community health.
