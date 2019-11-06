GARNETT — Monroe 816, a furniture and home decor boutique in Garnett, recently was honored by the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development.
The award was one of several given out during the 35th annual Minority and Women Business Awards luncheon Oct. 10 in Topeka.
Monroe 816, which is owned and operated by Val Katzer Foltz, received an award in the retail firm category.
“Minority and women-owned businesses are an integral part of the Kansas economy,” said David Toland, secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce. “We greatly value the contributions these businesses and advocates provide to our state, from the jobs they create to the way they enrich communities and lives.”
