The new Casey’s convenience store being built at the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane in Paola is expected to be open by April 20.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

PAOLA – The new Casey’s convenience store being built in Paola is expected to be open by April 20.

Paola City Council members, during their March 14 meeting, approved a new cereal malt beverage (CMB) license for the new Casey’s being built at 333 Hedge Circle near the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane.

