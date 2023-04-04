PAOLA – The new Casey’s convenience store being built in Paola is expected to be open by April 20.
Paola City Council members, during their March 14 meeting, approved a new cereal malt beverage (CMB) license for the new Casey’s being built at 333 Hedge Circle near the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane.
Once construction is completed, Casey’s will have to pass a fire safety inspection before the license is issued.
City Clerk Stephanie Marler said that when she spoke with the licensing department, she was informed that Casey’s was planning to be open April 20. Casey’s officials have also indicated that, for now, all three Casey’s stores in Paola will remain open, Marler said.
Casey’s will be joined by Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru as the first two businesses to be a part of the Paola Crossings development across from Walmart.
The entire Paola Crossings development is located on a 36-acre tract of land along Paola’s primary entryway. It is being developed by Highlands Development.
The current plat shows a number of commercial parcels, as well as a series of four-plex residential parcels planned to be developed.
In 2019, the Paola City Council approved the creation of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district for the entire development and approved the phased development for the Redevelopment Project Area 1 (RPA 1), which is about 9.6 acres.
The development plans also included the utilization of a Community Improvement District (CID) to impose an additional 1.25 percent tax on retail sales made within the CID boundaries. In July 2020, the Paola City Council also approved the creation of a CID for a small 1-acre lot on the south side of Baptiste Drive near Arby’s and RPA 1 in the Paola Crossings development.
The TIF district initially helped attract the developer. TIFs divert future property tax revenue increases from a defined area or district toward an economic development project in the community. The existing property tax base on the property will remain unchanged. The developer will only capture the incremental property tax increases on the property during the TIF’s 20-year time frame.
