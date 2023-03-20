New liquor store opens in Spring Hill By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce recently conducted a ribbon cutting for Spring Hill Liquor at 22352 S. Harrison St. in Spring Hill. Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPRING HILL — Spring Hill Liquor recently opened on Harrison Street.The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for the new business Feb. 17.The new liquor store is located at 22352 S. Harrison St.Owner Jesse Aujla said the Spring Hill location is the family’s second, with the original being located in Olathe. Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Follow Brian McCauley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThis Is the City With the Worst Traffic in ArkansasBull Creek BBQ wins Olathe BBQ ChampionshipPaola revamps camping fees at Lake MiolaFire damages northern Miami County homeDanger in Wichita: KETO craze linked to heart disease. Doctor ExplainsThe Vault opens in Spring HillPHS journalism students honored for workAssessing the state of the city, county and school boardMermis writes wrestling history for Spring Hill Lady BroncosBarbara “Barb” Anthony Scheel Images Videos Commented6 Ways to Helping Your Child to a Healthy Weight (1)‘A little bit nerve-wracking’: Supporters of medical marijuana hold hope for Kansas law (1)Arctic river channels migrating slower due to warming climate: study (1)Sheriff's office recovers stolen property (1)#23. Hesston College (1)Poll: Americans oppose race as a factor in college admission decisions (1)Spring Hill to host legislative breakfast (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:47 The Packers Have All The Power In The Rodgers Trade! 1:36 The Packers Are Not Treating Rodgers With Any Respect! 0:59 Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Debatably' Best Packers Player Ever 3:08 Robert Tonyan on defection from Packers to Bears 5:03 Jim Polzin breaks down the end of the Aaron Rodgers era with the Green Bay Packers
