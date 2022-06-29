PAOLA — With local ties to the community and experience in the food industry, the two new owners of Circle C Café in Paola believe they have found themselves in the perfect spot.
Jacob Walker and Joe Koblitz took over ownership of the restaurant at 1305 Baptiste Drive in February, but the transition was a quiet one because they didn’t want to disrupt the routines of loyal customers.
That’s not to say they haven’t implemented a few changes. Walker, who went to culinary school at Johnson County Community College and has previous experience working in the restaurant industry, said the menu is now full of made-from-scratch recipes, including biscuits and gravy and pancakes.
He’s also proud of the restaurant’s hamburgers made with local Black Angus beef.
In addition to the hamburgers, the restaurant also offers salads, sandwiches and fresh-cut fries, but Walker said the menu has changed a bit as they increased their focus on breakfast items.
“This town loves hashbrowns and gravy,” said Walker, adding that the homemade cinnamon rolls offered on Saturdays and Sundays are also a big hit.
Koblitz, who has spent about a dozen years working in the food service industry as a line cook and kitchen manager, also has a business degree.
Koblitz said customers have already provided great feedback since the transition was made, and he’s excited about possible future changes, such as the remodeling of the dining room.
The restaurant is open from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, although Walker and Koblitz admit a few regulars find their way in around 5:15 a.m. to enjoy that first sip of morning coffee.
That’s just fine with the new owners, who grew up in the community and enjoy seeing familiar faces. Walker graduated from Paola High School in 2003, and Koblitz graduated from PHS in 2002.
“We want to focus on hospitality,” Walker said.
