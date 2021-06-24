PAOLA — Growing up on a farm in northeast Kansas, Jared Heiman learned early on how to care for animals.
His family’s operation in Axtell, Kan., was home to cattle, pigs, sheep and more.
His passion for animals led him to the veterinary school at Kansas State University, where he recently earned his degree in May.
Now, Heiman is putting his skills to work as a new veterinarian at Paola Vet Clinic, located at 1313 Baptiste Drive.
Heiman started working earlier in June, but he said he’s already enjoyed creating relationships and meeting customers and their animals. He’s also fallen in love with Paola.
“I like the small town feel,” he said.
Heiman said he is especially enjoying his work because he can now work with people face to face, which is a big difference from the countless telephone calls and virtual meetings he was a part of during his last year at K-state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s nice to talk to clients face to face,” he said.
Dr. Aaron Stohs and his wife, Kelly, opened Paola Vet Clinic in 2017 two years after opening Wildcat Vet Clinic in Louisburg.
The Drexel Veterinary Clinic is the third location within the group.
