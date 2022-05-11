PAOLA — For the past 10 years, Michelle Kaiser has poured her heart and soul into her event venue Town Square, making countless memories for brides, business owners and community members who have utilized the picturesque location on the south side of Paola’s Park Square.
But Michelle has decided it’s time to step away, and she hopes to sell her event business to the perfect person who will keep it in operation in Paola.
The building, which is owned by former Kansas City Royals pitcher Kevin Appier and his wife, Laurie, at 15 W. Wea St., is more than 13,000 square feet in size and is also currently for sale. The list price is $675,000.
Michelle said that in a perfect world, someone will purchase both the business and the building, so community members and brides will be able to continue to enjoy the event venue that overlooks the Park Square gazebo and fountain.
Those who have scheduled an event at Town Square need not worry. Michelle said they are fulfilling all of their commitments through the end of 2022.
But most of the calendar year has already filled up, and Kaiser said they aren’t scheduling anything in 2023.
“I’ve had to turn away so many people,” Michelle said. “I would love to be booking it for the future for someone else.”
The business has been a family operation in every sense of the word ever since Michelle first opened it a decade ago when the building was available for lease.
Michelle said she has received help from her husband, Kelly, and children, Kalli and Kale. Her longtime staff members also have become her extended family, but Michelle said some of them have grandchildren now and are also reaching a new phase of their lives.
“The seasons are changing for my staff, too,” Michelle said.
Town Square has always been a full-service event venue for weddings, which has meant a lot of work for Michelle and her team, but she said the focus has always been on the couple.
“I work to create the events my clients dreamed about,” Michelle said. “It’s their one day. We’re going to make it as special as we can.”
It’s the approach Michelle has always had with event planning, even back when she was a student at Emporia State and talking with her college friend Darcy Hahn (Anderson) about her dream of opening an event venue.
In an interesting coincidence, years later in December 2011, Michelle hosted her first event at Town Square — a gathering for Crown Realty — and Hahn just happened to be in attendance as a guest.
It was the first of many memories at Town Square that Michelle said she will cherish forever.
People have traveled from different parts of the country and sometimes even the world to Paola for an event at Town Square.
One of her most entertaining weddings involved a groom from Portugal, and guests attended from all over the world, including Australia.
“It was the most fun wedding,” Michelle said. “It had so much culture and life.”
She also will never forget the wedding in which the groom got sick during the rehearsal and the best man had to step in. Then, on the morning of the wedding, the family members learned that the groom was in the hospital being prepped for appendix surgery.
Michelle and her team stalled for time by serving dinner first, and then she was as amazed as everyone else when the groom showed up for his wedding and even still managed enough strength to dance with his bride.
Weddings are also only one part of the business. Town Square also hosts a variety of community events, including the weekly Paola Rotary Club lunch. Michelle said that in 2019, Town Square hosted 78 weddings and 400 events.
That took a dip in 2020 when the pandemic hit and shut down inside gatherings, but Michelle said she didn’t stop working. She just shifted her efforts to making meals for families in the community. Now, business is booming again with scheduling back to pre-pandemic levels.
With restored hardwood floors, tin ceilings, kitchen, mezzanine, and private rooms for the bride and groom, Town Square has been the perfect location for Michelle and her team to create memories, and she’s hoping a buyer will step up and keep it in operation at its current location.
“Town Square was always about being a gathering place for the community,” Michelle said. “The community has supported me, and I can’t appreciate that enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.