PAOLA — Progress is being made on the Paola Crossings development as the site is being prepared for the construction of a Casey’s convenience store, Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru and other potential future businesses.
The Paola Crossings development is located at the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane in Paola, across from Walmart.
Paola City Council members, during their October meeting, approved a final site plan for a Scooter’s Coffee building that will be 678 square feet and situated toward the southwest corner of the lot. It will offer drive-thru service only.
A new sidewalk will be constructed along the south side of the lot, which will be the front entrance area.
The coffee business will join a Casey’s convenience store as two of the first businesses to be built in the Paola Crossings development.
Earlier in 2022, City Council members approved a final site plan and conditional-use permit for the new Casey’s convenience store.
The plan for the new Casey’s convenience store shows a 4,200-square-foot building with 21 parking stalls and six single pumps.
The entire Paola Crossings development is located on a 36-acre tract of land along Paola’s primary entryway. It is being developed by Highlands Development.
The current plat shows a number of commercial parcels, as well as a series of four-plex residential parcels included in the development.
In 2019, the Paola City Council approved the creation of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district for the entire development, and approved the phased development for the Redevelopment Project Area 1 (RPA 1), which is about 9.6 acres.
The development plans also included the utilization of a Community Improvement District (CID) to impose an additional 1.25 percent tax on retail sales made within the CID boundaries. In July 2020, the Paola City Council also approved the creation of a CID for a small 1-acre lot on the south side of Baptiste Drive near Arby’s and RPA 1 in the Paola Crossings development.
The TIF district initially helped attract the developer. TIFs divert future property tax revenue increases from a defined area or district toward an economic development project in the community. The existing property tax base on the property will remain unchanged. The developer will only capture the incremental property tax increases on the property during the TIF’s 20-year time frame.
The city won’t be issuing any bonds to fund initial excavation or infrastructure work. Instead, the developer will be utilizing a pay-as-you-go approach in which he will put up the initial development costs and then be repaid with the incremental property tax increases from the land as it develops.
