Paola — North Point Skilled Nursing held a staff appreciation day Sept. 30 to honor their part in parent company Americare Senior Living earning the 2019 Customer Approved Award from the healthcare-intelligence firm NRC Health based in Lincoln, Neb.
The award recognizes the top 20 senior-care organizations across the country for creating an outstanding care experience for their residents, according to a news release.
North Point Skilled Nursing in Paola is an Americare Senior Living community.
“Americare is very proud of this recognition because it comes from our local residents and families telling others that they like what we do,” explains Clay Crosson, president. “Our North Point staff is dedicated to helping our seniors and their families live happier lives by providing the essential care they need to maintain their independence. This day was set aside to honor and recognize North Point’s award-winning staff support for our residents and their families.”
Only 20 Independent Living, Assisted Living, or Skilled Nursing organizations earned the distinction. Winners were selected according to the results from NRC Health’s 2018 Resident and Family Experience Survey, according to the release.
To qualify, organizations must have a high percentage of respondents willing to recommend their locations to friends and family. This measure is known as the Net Promoter Score (NPS), according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.