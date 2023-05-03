PAOLA — Paola City Council members will consider a rezoning request during their meeting Tuesday, May 9, that could lead to the old North School being turned into an event venue by the owner of The Haven Event Space northeast of Louisburg.
Members of the Paola Planning Commission first tackled the issue at their March 21 meeting, during which several members of the public spoke out against the request to rezone the property from NC-R1 (Neighborhood Conservation Residential) to TA (Thoroughfare Access).
The Paola school district sold the old North School building at 302 N. Oak St. to Brady Brothers LLC in 2016. Ike Brady of Brady Brothers spoke during the March 21 Planning Commission meeting, stating that the original plan after purchasing the building was to turn it into an event space, preschool or daycare center, but plans were delayed due to the cost of bringing the building up to code. It has since sat vacant, with Brady Brothers utilizing the building for storage.
Brady said there have been a few interested buyers in the property, including one recently who was interested in turning the building into multi-family apartments. That’s what led to the request to rezone the property from NC-R1, which does not allow multi-family apartments even with a conditional-use permit (CUP), to TA, which would allow apartments with a CUP.
At the March 21 meeting, though, Brady and Eric Kallevig of Platinum Realty said that just a couple of days before the meeting, the property instead went under contract with Blake Harris of The Haven Event Space.
Harris spoke at the meeting, stating that his original plan was to purchase the Town Square event center in Paola, but he then shifted his focus to the old North School building. He said he applied for a $1.5 million SPRINT grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce to build an event venue in Paola similar to The Haven. SPRINT stands for State Park Revitalization and Investment in Notable Tourism.
Harris said his plans are tentative since he only had a few days to pull them together before the meeting, but he said the current plan is to conduct an extensive renovation of the old school building, including new windows and turning classroom space into suites to provide overnight accommodations for traveling family members.
He also said the plan is to expand the existing parking lot, which has 24 spaces, to accommodate weddings that could feature 200 to 250 guests, which Harris said would require parking for about 100 to 120 vehicles.
Harris said the hours of operation would be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays. Unlike The Haven, Harris said the proposed Lincoln Event Space in Paola would be fully indoors. He did mention the possibility of an outdoor cocktail space being created if fencing is added around the existing playground.
“Our intention is to dump a lot of money, seven figures, into this building,” Harris said. “This is going to be a very nice space. The intent is to be a benefit to the community, not to be a burden.”
Several Paola residents who live near the school spoke during the March 21 public hearing.
Terry Courtney, who lives on Walnut Street across from the property, said an event venue could be created with a CUP under the existing zoning. Her concern is rezoning the property to TA, which allows for a variety of residential and non-residential uses.
Courtney expressed concerns about traffic on the streets, which are not arterial or collector roads. She also expressed concerns about children playing in the neighborhood.
Mark Fuchs lives on Tower Street near the property, and he also expressed concerns about increased traffic at dangerous intersections. Fuchs said he doesn’t necessarily oppose the event venue proposal, but he is concerned about what could be placed on the property if it is rezoned and the event venue plans fall through.
“As a kindergarten graduate of North School, I would welcome it to be revitalized,” Fuchs said, adding his concerns about plans changing and it being put back on the market under TA zoning.
Justin Elliott lives on Oak Street near the property, and he pointed out that the city’s zoning district guidelines state that non-residential uses in a TA district should have access to arterial or collector streets, but the streets surrounding the old North School (Tower, College, Walnut and Oak) all dead-end around the school.
Pete Bell, who lives a few blocks from the property, said he thinks an event venue would be better than a multi-family development, but not with rezoning to TA.
“To me, an event center sounds like a more stable thing than a bunch of housing,” Bell said.
Stuart and Stephanie Connell live on Tower Street near the property, and they said an event center would change the character of the neighborhood with lights and people drinking at weddings until 11 p.m. and then driving on nearby streets. Stephanie raised concerns about utilities, stating that she already barely has enough water pressure to water her lawn.
Several community members pointed out that the former school could be turned into an event center under the existing zoning if the owners acquired a CUP.
In a letter that was later sent to the planning commissioners, Harris said he doesn’t plan to move forward with the event business if the rezoning doesn’t occur.
“I want to explain from the perspective of a small business owner, that expecting someone to invest seven figures to purchase and renovate a facility of this size, with the risk of a permit being pulled after a certain amount of time is an unreasonable request,” Harris wrote. “Should this property not receive a proper rezoning classification, I hope you understand that I will not be able to pursue this dream due to the high levels of risk associated with a temporary permit that the neighbors will have a high level of influence over.”
Alan Hire of Triangle Builders encouraged the planning commissioners to table the issue, and Brady agreed with that idea. The planning commissioners unanimously agreed to table the issue until the April 18 meeting.
During the April 18 meeting, the planning commissioners discussed the issue, but audience members could not speak because the public hearing was closed in March.
Planning commissioner John McLean expressed concern that the property is not surrounded by arterial or collector streets. He also said rezoning to TA could create issues down the road if something else were to develop on the property.
“I think it could be better handled with a CUP,” McLean said.
Planning commissioner Luke DeGrande said that even if the property is rezoned, any future planned development would still have to come before the Planning Commission and City Council for approval.
Chairman Steve Cowman said he thinks a residential development such as duplexes may actually be the best long-term option for the property, which is why he made a motion to recommend approval of the rezoning because it would provide for the best long-term development options.
“We need to think long-term and not just right now what’s in front of us,” Cowman said.
The motion passed 4-2, with McLean and Jenna Dees voting no. Cowman, DeGrande, Andy Parks and Kristi Mauer voted yes.
Final approval must come from the Paola City Council, which meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Paola Justice Center.
The old North School has a rich history in Paola. The building opened in 1873 on land purchased from Baptiste and Mary Ann Peoria.
A bond issue to build the new school for $35,000 was passed by a vote of 154-57 in 1871 after grade levels had to be divided between upper (high school) and lower (middle and elementary school) groups. One group was taught in the morning and the other in the afternoon due to lack of space.
The school has an ornate exterior with three stories rimmed in Barnard stone.
Before it was sold in 2016, the brick school building was used to house Parents as Teachers, Paola Head Start and the East Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative.
