230503_mr_north_school_01

The old North School in Paola could be turned into a new event venue if Paola City Council members approve a rezoning request during their meeting Tuesday, May 9. The owner of The Haven Event Space northeast of Louisburg has plans to turn the old Paola school into a high-end facility for weddings and other events.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Paola City Council members will consider a rezoning request during their meeting Tuesday, May 9, that could lead to the old North School being turned into an event venue by the owner of The Haven Event Space northeast of Louisburg.

Members of the Paola Planning Commission first tackled the issue at their March 21 meeting, during which several members of the public spoke out against the request to rezone the property from NC-R1 (Neighborhood Conservation Residential) to TA (Thoroughfare Access).

