One Stop Convenience soon will be open at 604 N. Silver St.

PAOLA — After being vacant for more than a decade, the former Kramer’s Service gas station in Paola soon will have new life — this time under new ownership using the name One Stop Convenience.

Paola City Council members, during their November meeting, approved a Cereal Malt Beverage (CMB) license for Jawaad Arif, who is opening One Stop Convenience at 604 N. Silver St.

