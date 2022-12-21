top story One Stop Convenience to open soon in Paola By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Dec 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email One Stop Convenience soon will be open at 604 N. Silver St. Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA — After being vacant for more than a decade, the former Kramer’s Service gas station in Paola soon will have new life — this time under new ownership using the name One Stop Convenience.Paola City Council members, during their November meeting, approved a Cereal Malt Beverage (CMB) license for Jawaad Arif, who is opening One Stop Convenience at 604 N. Silver St.The building currently is under renovation, and Arif said the goal is to have it open around the middle of January.Arif said One Stop will be a convenience store that also offers four pumps for fuel.“We will be the one stop shop,” Arif said. “We will offer bill pay, money orders, snacks, beer, gasoline and diesel.”The council’s approval of a new CMB license is contingent on the business passing a safety inspection once the renovation work is complete. Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Follow Brian McCauley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan, KS Is One of America’s Fastest Growing Big CitiesFire destroys Osawatomie homeA Christmas MiracleLohse signs to run track and field at Washburn UniversityDaniel "Danny" Edward MindenFelicia Nell JohnsBreaking PointMary Lou DebrickWellsville man killed in wreck on I-35Marla of Classy Cuts is saying farewell Images Videos CommentedCommissioners pay tribute to retiring Dr. Banks (1)America Facing Shortage of Infectious Disease Doctors (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 3:37 Packers Handle Rams At Home On MNF 0:54 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Impact of Keisean Nixon 0:34 Do Packers Have Winning Group of Receivers? 3:32 Takeaways from the Green Bay Packers Win Against the Los Angeles Rams - Up & Adams 0:38 NFL Week 16 Christmas Day Preview: The Packers Will Get Sucker Punched (+4.5) Vs. Dolphins!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.