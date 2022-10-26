Site work is taking place at the Paola Crossings development near the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane in preparation for the construction of a Casey’s convenience store and a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
A Scooter's Coffee drive-thru is planned to be built as part of the Paola Crossings development near the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane in Paola.
City of Paola
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
PAOLA — Progress is being made on the Paola Crossings development as the site is being prepared for the construction of a Casey’s convenience store, Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru and other potential future businesses.
The Paola Crossings development is located at the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane in Paola, across from Walmart.
Paola City Council members, during their Oct. 11 meeting, approved a final site plan for a Scooter’s Coffee building that will be 678 square feet and situated toward the southwest corner of the lot. It will offer drive-thru service only.
A new sidewalk will be constructed along the south side of the lot, which will be the front entrance area.
Paola Mayor Leigh House said people are excited about the coffee shop, although she has had to clear up some confusion from a few residents who thought it was a business offering actual scooters you ride.
The coffee business will join a Casey’s convenience store as two of the first businesses to be built in the Paola Crossings development.
Earlier this year, City Council members approved a final site plan and conditional-use permit for the new Casey’s convenience store. City officials said during an Oct. 4 council work session that groundbreaking on the Casey’s is expected to take place in about a month.
The plan for the new Casey’s convenience store shows a 4,200-square-foot building with 21 parking stalls and six single pumps.
The entire Paola Crossings development is located on a 36-acre tract of land along Paola’s primary entryway.
The current plat shows a number of commercial parcels, as well as a series of four-plex residential parcels included in the development.
