PAOLA — Dr. Aaron Stohs and his Paola Veterinary Clinic staff members are loving their new location in Paola’s Industrial Park.
The veterinary clinic recently opened at 1708 Industrial Road after spending the past five years located in a smaller building at 1313 Baptiste Drive.
Stohs had originally considered building on a greenfield site in the industrial park, but when the building at 1708 became available, he jumped at the opportunity. The building previously housed a Monsanto seed research facility, and most recently it was used to store some of the county’s PPE during the pandemic.
The transition did require some remodeling, but Stohs said he is thrilled with the amount of space they have. One of the biggest additions is an enclosed structure where Stohs and other veterinarians on his staff can treat cows and other large animals. Previously, Stohs utilized space at the Paola Sale Barn to treat large animals.
The enclosed structure also features a hydraulic tip chute, which Stohs said can be used to safely work on a cow’s feet or in any other instance he would need to work underneath a large animal that is comfortably secured.
In addition to the large-animal treatment facility, the rest of the new clinic features six exam rooms, a treatment room, surgery room, doctor’s office, student room, separate rooms for sick and healthy animals, large receptionist and waiting area, break room, and a storage area that offers room for additional expansion if needed.
Vohs said the previous location was about 2,200 square feet, but the new clinic is 6,500 square feet, along with the 3,000-square-foot large-animal facility.
The clinic offers a wide range of services for cattle, horses, pigs and small animals like dogs and cats. Services include fracture repairs and artificial insemination on horses and dogs. The clinic also features digital X-ray, ultrasound and in-house blood machines.
Other services include full surgeries, animal chiropractic techniques and consulting help for local farmers and ranchers to help improve calf production.
The new facility is the latest in a series of expansions during Vohs’ career, which began when he attended Kansas State University and graduated from the College of Veterinary Medicine in 2004. He started working at the Drexel Veterinary Clinic in 2006, and the following year he purchased the clinic from Dr. Kenneth Hatten.
He expanded into Miami County in 2015 when he opened Wildcat Veterinary Clinic in Louisburg, and he expanded again in 2017 with the opening of Paola Veterinary Clinic.
In late 2020, he purchased the Martin City Animal Hospital, giving him another location.
The Paola Veterinary Clinic office can be reached by calling (913) 594-7101.
