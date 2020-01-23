SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce recently conducted a ribbon- cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of The Collar Pet Boutique & Grooming under new ownership.
The event took place Friday, Dec. 3, at the business, which is located at 121 S. Main St. in Spring Hill.
Marissa and Adam Murphy recently purchased The Collar Pet Boutique & Grooming from former owners Tyler and Crystil Graves.
The business offers retail products and grooming services, as well as a self-service washing station. The new owners plan to expand some of the services offered in the near future, according to a news release from the chamber.
