PAOLA – The owner of The Haven Event Space northeast of Louisburg has backed out of plans to purchase old North School in Paola and turn it into an event center called Lincoln Event Space.
Blake Harris confirmed in an email that he has canceled the purchase contract he previously was pursuing for the old school building at 302 N. Oak St. in Paola.
“There was a culmination of reasons that ultimately led to the difficult decision, none of which I care to share publicly,” Harris said. “We invested a lot of time and money into this potential project, but in the end, we ultimately just felt this was the best decision for us and our future business growth.”
Harris did say alternate plans are in the works for a potential second venue, and he plans to release the details in the coming months.
The old school property is located in a residential neighborhood zoned NC-R1 (Neighborhood Conservation Residential). An event center would be an allowed use in that zoning district with a conditional-use permit (CUP).
Paola planning commissioners recommended approval of the requested CUP in June, and the Paola City Council was set to make the final decision until the plans were recently pulled.
The Paola school district sold the building to Brady Brothers in 2016, but the building has been vacant since, with Brady Brothers using it most recently for storage.
A request to rezone the property to TA (Thoroughfare Access) was denied by Paola City Council members during their May 9 meeting, which prompted Harris to seek the CUP.
Several neighboring residents raised concerns about the proposed event venue during recent public hearings. Concerns have included increased traffic on roads with limited access points, safety of children, and an overall disruption of the character of the neighborhood.
Some residents also showed support for the plan because it would have saved and restored the old school building, which opened in 1873.
Before it was sold in 2016, the brick school building was used to house Parents as Teachers, Paola Head Start and the East Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative.
