230712_mr_north_school_01

Plans were in the works to turn the old North School in Paola into an event venue called Lincoln Event Space, but potential buyer Blake Harris said those plans have now been canceled.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

PAOLA – The owner of The Haven Event Space northeast of Louisburg has backed out of plans to purchase old North School in Paola and turn it into an event center called Lincoln Event Space.

Blake Harris confirmed in an email that he has canceled the purchase contract he previously was pursuing for the old school building at 302 N. Oak St. in Paola.

