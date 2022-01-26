PAOLA — The corner of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane soon may look a lot different as plans continue to progress for the Paola Crossings development and a new Casey’s convenience store.
Members of the Paola Planning Commission, during their Jan. 18 meeting, recommended approval of a final plat for the Paola Crossings development and a final site plan and conditional-use permit for a new Casey’s convenience store. Final approval must come from the Paola City Council.
Planning Commissioner John Scott expressed some concerns about how the Paola Crossings development will impact drainage.
Steve Warger, an engineer who was representing Highlands Development at the meeting, said there is not room for additional detention to the south so the plan is to over detain to the north so there is no additional drainage being added to the culvert to the south.
“At the end, the net total at the bottom will be the same or less than it is now,” Warger said.
Planning Commissioner Aaron Nickelson asked for confirmation that the entrance into the development off Baptiste Drive would be a “right-in, right-out” turn. Warger confirmed there will be no left turns.
The plan for the new Casey’s convenience store shows a 4,200 square-foot building with 21 parking stalls.
Jeff Laubach, an engineer who represented Casey’s at the meeting, said the station will have six single pumps.
Acting Interim City Manager Randi Shannon said a conditional-use permit is required to operate a convenience store in the Thoroughfare Access zoning district just in case it was proposed near a residential area.
None of the planning commissioners expressed concerns about the plan, and the CUP was recommended for approval.
Planning Commissioner Scott asked if Casey’s planned to close either of its two existing gas stations in Paola, and Shannon said the company has not yet shared that information with the city.
The entire Paola Crossings development is located on a 36-acre tract of land along Paola’s primary entryway across from Walmart and near the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane.
The current plat shows a number of commercial parcels, as well as a series of four-plex residential parcels included in the development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.