PAOLA — Troy and Daniele Jackson have a passion for taking something old and turning it into something new, so they jumped at the opportunity to breathe new life into the previous Beethoven’s No. 9 building in Paola.
The couple opened Plum Creek Home Décor and Furniture on April 3 inside the building at 2 W. Piankishaw St., culminating months of renovation and preparation.
The shop is a family-owned business in every sense of the word, with the Jacksons actually planning to live in the back portion of the building once renovations are complete.
The name of the business pays homage to the Jacksons’ previous residence off Kansas Highway 7/Plum Creek Road south of Osawatomie. It was the perfect location to catch visitors heading to the annual Sugar Mound Arts and Crafts Festival in Linn County each fall.
Troy has a knack for woodworking and fixing up items that previously have been discarded, and Daniele also enjoys restoring items using paint and her own creativity.
Daniele is a three-time cancer survivor who found herself at home a lot during the pandemic this past year, and she really got to hone her skills working on projects.
They both previously worked at Home Depot, but after building up a following during their fall sales at their home, they decided to start looking for a location to set up their own business and focus on it full-time.
After initially looking at the Paola Floral building on the south side of the Square, the couple targeted the former restaurant building on Piankishaw Street. The building needed a lot of work to meet their needs, but the Jacksons were ready to tackle the job themselves.
They first had to work out the details with city officials, especially since they plan to use the structure for both residential and retail purposes.
The Jacksons sold their Plum Creek home and 40 acres to their son so they could eventually move into the Piankishaw Street building and only have one rent payment for both their business and their home.
Anyone who walks into the store will immediately notice the work. The restaurant’s previous rustic atmosphere has been maintained, but the lighting is improved, and the walls are lined with displays of the Jacksons’ unique products.
Look left and you might see a wall hanging made from an old bicycle wheel, and look right and you may see another made from an old metal headboard. There are also furniture and home accessories spread throughout the shop.
While perusing the store, you might also run into local resident Linda Hinkle, who fell in love with the Jacksons’ products during their fall sale last year and decided she wanted to help out at the new store.
“What these guys have done is fantastic,” Hinkle said. “They are the hardest working, most creative people I’ve ever known.”
The Jacksons are always on the lookout for new projects, which means they frequent estate sales. They also take special orders for weddings and will repaint solid wood furniture for people, too.
The new store also features an entire section devoted to Christmas décor, including a large Christmas tree near the entrance. The Jacksons said Christmas was always a focus for them during their fall sales, and it will continue to be a part of their business throughout the year.
The business hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The grand opening took place April 3, and they were joined by the Bull Creek BBQ food truck and representatives from Regina’s Rescues.
Although the business is now open, the Jacksons still have a lot of work to do. They can’t move in until they finish the residential renovations, and they also are working on a workshop area where instructors can teach classes on painting and other techniques.
