Prime Physical Therapy opens in Spring Hill

By Brian McCauley
brian.mccauley@miconews.com

Nov 5, 2022

SPRING HILL – Prime Physical Therapy, LLC recently celebrated its grand opening in Spring Hill.

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce helped Dr. Brent Melroy celebrate the opening of his new business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 12 at the business, which is located at 22378 S. Harrison St.

Family members, friends and members of the community attended the grand opening event, according to a news release from the chamber.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.
