A ribbon-cutting ceremony recently took place to celebrate the opening of Prime Physical Therapy, LLC in Spring Hill.

SPRING HILL – Prime Physical Therapy, LLC recently celebrated its grand opening in Spring Hill.

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce helped Dr. Brent Melroy celebrate the opening of his new business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 12 at the business, which is located at 22378 S. Harrison St.

