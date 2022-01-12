More of the land that houses Doherty Steel east of Paola has been rezoned from Countryside (CS) to Heavy Industrial (I-2).
Miami County commissioners agreed at their Dec. 29 meeting to rezone 34.3 acres of the Doherty Steel property from CS to I-2, in addition to the 7.14 acres that was rezoned in 1996.
“This is really going to help them grow their industry,” Commission Chairman Rob Roberts said.
Planning Director Teresa Reeves said the property has a conditional-use permit on it, and the business has grown substantially over the years.
Planning documents state that the rezoning brings the remainder of the property into compliance with longstanding existing uses.
Also, during the Dec. 29 meeting, the commissioners approved a rezoning and a final plat for SPA Farms.
Reeves said the rezoning applies to a large tract of land, about 326 acres, located on the south side of 215th Street, north side of 223rd Street and west side of State Line Road east of Bucyrus.
The land was rezoned from Light Industrial (I-1) to Agricultural (AG), which Reeves said matches the surrounding property.
“It gets zoning back where it should be,” Reeves said.
The applicant, Gerry Starr of SPA Farms, also submitted a final plat of SPA Farms, which shows 145 acres of the property being split into four lots ranging in size from 21 to 78 acres. The rural subdivision would be located at the northwest corner of 223rd Street and State Line Road.
Proposed Lot 1 would be 78.31 acres, with frontage on both 215th Street and State Line Road, and the proposed Lots, 2, 3 and 4 would be 23.28, 21.03 and 22.60 acres, respectively, with frontage only on State Line Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.