One local dentist is retiring and another is expanding his business to service additional clients.
Dr. Steve Neill, who has operated a dental practice in Osawatomie for the past six years, has decided to retire, and he has worked out an agreement to transfer his patients to Dr. Ryan Sanders of Sanders Family Dentistry in Paola.
Sanders confirmed the change and said he will be seeing the additional clients at his current dental office at 28 W. Peoria St. in Paola. Neill said his Osawatomie office at 501 First St. will no longer be occupied, and he looks forward to spending more time with his family after working 40 years in the dental field.
“I’m retiring to be a grandfather to my grandkids,” he said.
Letters recently were sent to Neill’s clients, and Sanders believes the transition will be a smooth one to his office.
Neill said he purchased his dental practice 12 years ago when it was located near Price Chopper in Paola.
Sanders said he isn’t worried about the influx of clients because he reviewed the numbers before making the deal, and he’s confident moving forward.
“It seems like the perfect number of clients for us,” Sanders said.
Neill said he agreed to transfer his clients because he has the utmost confidence in Sanders.
Sanders and his staff have only been seeing clients on an emergency basis during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they opened back up for business Monday, May 4, with some added precautions to keep distance between people in the waiting room and other areas of the building.
