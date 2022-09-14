SOMERSET — Lesli Baker grew up hearing stories about Somerset Schoolhouse.
The small country schoolhouse located on Somerset Road just south of 287th Street was part of the heart of the Somerset community from its construction in 1920 until it closed in 1964.
Lesli’s grandparents, Lester Town and Fern Taylor, attended the one-room schoolhouse in the 1920s, and Lesli’s father, Lester Town Jr., attended in the 1940s along with his brothers, Winton and Michael Town.
Lester Town Jr. even met his wife, Lesli’s mom Roberta, at a school dance at the schoolhouse in 1958, and they still live in a home across the street from the schoolhouse in Somerset.
Lesli grew up in the small Somerset community with her siblings and cousins, and family members were always sharing stories about the schoolhouse.
“The one thing that was impressed upon us the most was that this was a place of community,” Lesli said, adding that in addition to being a school for children, Somerset Schoolhouse was also used to host penny suppers, dances and fundraisers.
Shortly after closing, the schoolhouse was purchased by a couple who raised their family while living there.
The schoolhouse was vacant for several years before Lester Town Jr. purchased it in January 2021, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With ownership of the old school building now within the family, Lesli said she couldn’t shake the memories and stories of the schoolhouse from her childhood and how important it was to the community. She and her husband, Jimmy, came up with a plan, and they put it into action when they purchased Somerset Schoolhouse from Lesli’s father in March 2021.
They knew they wanted to renovate the schoolhouse and preserve its history while also starting a new business, but it wasn’t until they decided to blend some of their favorite pastimes that they finalized their business plan.
“My husband likes to sit on the porch and drink whiskey, smoke a cigar and watch a ballgame,” Lesli said. “I like to shop and have a glass of wine.”
Visitors to the recently renovated and now open Somerset Schoolhouse will be able to do all of those things and more.
After more than a year of extensive renovation, including demolition work to expose more of the original schoolhouse walls and features, Lesli and Jimmy opened Somerset Schoolhouse to the public in June.
Guests who walk inside the front door will find themselves inside a home décor boutique featuring everything from seasonal decorations and furniture to glassware and candles.
There’s even a station where customers can pick out their favorite cigar and then venture out back on the patio to smoke it while enjoying a sports game on the big screen television.
The outside area also includes patio furniture, picnic tables and a large fire pit. There are even outdoor games, such as bags and horseshoes.
Those who choose to explore the downstairs of the schoolhouse will find themselves in the “Faculty Lounge,” which is a bar area designed to feel like a 1920s speakeasy.
“It’s where teachers go to get in trouble,” Lesli said with a smile.
The exposed ceiling, low lighting, classic music and vintage mismatched furniture all create a comfortable atmosphere and feeling of escape in the bar area.
The drink menu includes signature cocktails with school-themed names such as the “Principal,” “Teacher’s Pet,” “Detention,” “Summer Vacation,” and “Black Board.”
There also is a wide variety of whiskeys and wines to try. Those not interested in alcohol can enjoy the atmosphere with a coffee, latte or iced tea.
Although it’s not a full restaurant, the schoolhouse does offer some tasty treats for visitors to enjoy with their beverage of choice. The menu includes a variety of shareables, such as bruschetta, spinach artichoke, charcuterie, southwest dippers, pretzel sticks, cheese curds and more.
The schoolhouse has already hosted a number of events, and more are planned, including a Whiskey Academy taught by Professor Jeff Borker, and classes offered through Whiskey University. Guests can sign up for the classes and attend at the schoolhouse to learn more about different types of bourbons, ryes and other whiskeys, as well as discussing notable historic figures, distillers and companies.
One of the biggest events will be the official Somerset Schoolhouse grand opening, which is scheduled to take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. There will be an Italian food truck on site, and The Gatsby Gang Jazz Band will be performing. Guests are encouraged to wear 1920s Gatsby attire.
A ribbon-cutting organized by the Paola and Louisburg chambers of commerce will take place one day earlier, at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Shortly before the ribbon cutting Friday, Lesli has invited alumni of the old Somerset Schoolhouse to return for a class reunion and check out the renovations.
Longtime Louisburg resident Lanny Smith, who also is a member of the Louisburg school board, said he plans to attend the reunion.
Smith attended Somerset Schoolhouse for first, second and third grades in the 1950s before moving into Louisburg with his family. They later moved south of Louisburg, and Smith attended grades six through eighth at Circle Grove when it first opened.
Smith, who is now 74, said he doesn’t remember a lot of specific details about Somerset Schoolhouse because it was so long ago, but he’ll never forget how close everyone was because multiple grades were taught together.
“We all took care of each other, and it was more like family,” said Smith, who remembers the older boys would invite him to play football with them.
“We brought our sleds to school, and we always went outside for recess, and we’d take field trips to the creek,” Smith said.
A portion of a wall inside the schoolhouse is dedicated to old school memories, and it includes old class photos and school memorabilia. Inside one frame is a hand-drawn program for a school Christmas event in December 1955. The drawing was done by Smith, and he recently found it stuck inside the cover of his old second-grade yearbook that he got from his parents.
Lesli said she hopes the memorabilia brings back memories and sparks conversations for the visiting alumni, and she’s happy they now have a place to gather and share those memories.
“Our desire is that the schoolhouse becomes a place of community once again,” Lesli said.
Somerset Schoolhouse is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
