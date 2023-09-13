Casey's convenience store and Scooter's Coffee are the first two businesses to be a part of the Paola Crossings development near the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane. Next up are plans for a new Paola VA clinic north of Scooter's.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Casey's convenience store and Scooter's Coffee are the first two businesses to be a part of the Paola Crossings development near the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane. Next up are plans for a new Paola VA clinic north of Scooter's.
PAOLA – Coffee lovers have another option to get their morning cup of joe, as well as pastries, smoothies and other specialty drinks, now that Scooter’s Coffee is open in Paola.
The drive-thru location opened Sept. 5, but the business will have an official grand opening celebration Friday, Sept. 15.
Customers will be able to buy one drink and get one free during the grand opening, and there will be giveaways throughout the day. The first 100 customers at 7 a.m. will get a free pair of sunglasses, the first 100 customers at 11 a.m. will get a free belt bag, and the first 50 customers at 3 p.m. will get a free T-shirt, according to a news release from Scooter’s.
Scooter’s Coffee is located at 324 Hedge Circle, north of the new Casey’s in the Paola Crossings development, and it is locally owned and operated by Sheldon and Ali Bouwens.
Before Scooter’s opened, Ali was busy visiting other local businesses in Paola to announce the opening of the drive-thru and hand out half-off drink coupons.
“We are so excited to be opening up a Scooter’s in our hometown,” Ali said in the news release. “Sheldon and I, along with our four children, are looking forward to bringing the Scooter’s Coffee brand to this wonderful community of ours.”
Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has nearly 650 locations in 29 states, according to the release.
It’s the latest addition to the Paola Crossings development, with the first being the opening of the Casey’s convenience store earlier this spring.
The entire Paola Crossings development is located on a 36-acre tract of land across from Walmart along Paola’s primary entryway. It is being developed by Highlands Development.
Next up for the development include plans for a new community-based outpatient clinic for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, replacing the existing Paola VA clinic at 501 S. Hospital Drive.
The facility will be built on Lot 3, north of Scooter’s Coffee.
