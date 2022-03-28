PAOLA – Security Bank of Kansas City will close its Wea Street branch in downtown Paola on April 15 as it consolidates operations into the bank’s Peoria Street location in Paola.
Thomas Davies, executive vice president and chief retail officer for Security Bank of Kansas City, said existing staff at the Wea Street branch will transition to the Peoria Street location, and no positions were eliminated in the change.
Davies confirmed that the bank’s downtown building at 3 E. Wea St. next to the Paola Post Office is for sale, and there have been some showings with potential buyers, but nothing has been finalized.
Davies said the decision to consolidate made sense for the sake of efficiency, as more and more customers are using digital options for banking, and the Peoria Street branch was the busier of the two in Paola.
“It really falls in line with what you’re seeing with banks across the nation,” Davies said. “Customers are using branches less and less.”
Davies emphasized that all of the bank’s existing services will continue to be provided at the branch at 1600 E. Peoria St. Customers with safe deposit boxes at the Wea Street location received a letter earlier this year announcing the planned closure and explaining why the boxes need to be moved.
Davies also complimented the existing Wea Street branch staff, especially branch manager Helen Norman. Davies said Norman is retiring but stayed on for some extra time until the transition was complete.
Security Bank of Kansas City was formerly known as Citizens State Bank, and it has a rich history in the community. In 2018, staff at the Wea Street branch celebrated the bank’s 115th anniversary. In 2017, Lynn McBride retired as president of the bank after a 44-year banking career.
In 2016, Citizens State Bank of Paola was one of seven banks in the Kansas City area that filed an application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to merge under the name Security Bank of Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.