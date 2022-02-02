SPRING HILL — Sozo Chiropractic is the newest member of the Spring Hill business community.
The business, which is owned and operated by Dr. Alyssa O’Connor, is located in the BlackHawk Retail Center at 22386 S. Harrison St.
The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Sozo Chiropractic on Jan. 21.
According to the Sozo Chiropractic website, sozochiroks.com, O’Connor grew up in small town Iowa and spent time working as a hospice care nurse.
She then attended Cleveland Chiropractic College to become a Doctor of Chiropractic. She is now married to her husband, Josh, and they have three children together. She has also been a member of the Iowa Army National Guard for the past 12 years, and her husband has been a member of the Kansas Army National Guard for 18 years, according to the site.
