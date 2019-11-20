SPRING HILL — The 28th annual Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce dinner and awards event took place Tuesday, Nov. 12, at The Meadowlark Event Center in Spring Hill.
K&M BBQ catered the event, and desserts were prepared by Lupita’s Kitchen.
Michael Grann of Farm Bureau Financial and The Escape House Spring Hill was the master of ceremonies. Grann also is the 2019 Chairman of the Board.
The evening was highlighted by a friendly table decorating competition showcasing creativity based on the theme “Oh the Place Where You’ll Grow.”
Guests were asked to vote on three categories: Best Giveaways, Best Use of Theme and People’s Choice. The winners were SHIFT, Spring Hill Recreation Commission and Prudential Financial, Kim Thompson Agency, according to a news release.
Many recognitions and awards were presented, including business anniversaries, current, future and outgoing board members, introduction of the inaugural Leadership Spring Hill class and Business of the Year awards.
The Business of the Year winners were: Manufacturing: Seats, Inc.; Retail: Lee’s Front Porch (honorable mention to Lupita’s Kitchen and Bull Creek Distillery); and Service: Crown Realty (honorable mention to Attic Storage, Edward Jones, Grant Ewing, Kansas Paint Company and Yang’s Martial Arts).
Patti Stites also was recognized as the recipient of the Outstanding Commitment Award, according to the release.
Also during the meeting, the chamber membership approved the board of directors for 2020. Chairman of the Board will be Paige Cuezze of BlackHawk Development.
